As we turn the corner of the pandemic, some companies are allowing employees to work remotely part of the time. Coworking hubs could provide a new place for work

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It’s been about a year since most workspaces shut their doors, forcing employees to make offices out of dining rooms and spare bedrooms.

As it becomes safe to return to in-person working environments, companies are looking at hybrid approaches to come back.

At least twice a week, Mynesha Spencer works from Succeed Cowork. She’s was looking for an office space for her human relations firm, All of Us Together Co., but then the pandemic hit.

"Working from home, just because of the pandemic, was challenging," said Spencer.

Spencer credits the women-focused co-working hub to keeping her business afloat.

"I have utilized the space to keep myself and the firm progressing."

Hubs like Succeed Cowork could become a new normal, as some corporations are allowing employees to work remotely a part of the time.

Owner of Succeed Cowork Fenika Miller says they've seen traffic greatly increase since their relaunch in the middle of the pandemic.

"There were over 7,400 impressions to our website," said Miller

A survey conducted by IBM found that 54% of employees would prefer to primarily work remotely.

Miller said the lack of distractions at a coworking space is what makes members continue to come back.

"It’s sometimes hard to separate that work life and home life, and when women walk through those doors, they are inspired."

Spencer said she’s no longer in a rush to find an office space after working for the past three months at Succeed Cowork.

"That option is always there to maybe decide not to go, but to come into this place," said Spencer.

Big tech companies like Facebook and Google have decided on a combination of both working inside an office and at home.