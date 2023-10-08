Crash in Houston County leaves two dead, Houston coroner says. Highway 41 blocked both ways at Gunn Road.

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Two people are dead after a crash in Centerville, according to Houston County Coroner James Williams.
Williams said that it happened at the intersection of Gunn Road and Highway 41 at around 8:40 p.m., and — as of 10:30 p.m. — both the northbound and southbound lanes are blocked.
Now, the Houston County Sheriff's Office is investigating crash, but no additional information is available at this time, Williams said.
This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information becomes available.
MORE THAN A NUMBER
RELATED: More Than a Number: 14 years after his death, mother still looking for answers in son's shooting
RELATED: A Houston County man left for a trip with friends three years ago. He hasn't been seen since
RELATED: More Than A Number: Family Form
More Than A Number is a Poynter-Stand Together award-winning project by Justin Baxley designed to help families of loved ones impacted by tragedy and trauma interact with journalists in a less intrusive way. Families are able to fill out a form about their family and also receive an in-depth guide on the next steps.
More Than A Number officially launched in August with a streaming special available on 13WMAZ+ for on-demand streaming. For any questions or concerns about More Than A Number, contact us here at the following email: MoreThanANumber@13wmaz.com
Get more news and information from 13WMAZ by downloading our 13WMAZ+ app on our Roku and Amazon Fire Stick devices.
This allows you to watch more 13WMAZ on-demand and access your favorite 13WMAZ shows like Central Georgia Focus and our Summer Safety Guide.