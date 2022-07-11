1 injured after crash in Sandersville on Kaolin Road

According to GSP, it happened at 8:04 a.m.

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol post 33 Milledgeville is investigating a two vehicle crash in Sandersville on Monday.

A tractor trailer and a Chevrolet Malibu were traveling east on Kaolin Road to turn right on Georgia highway 15.

The driver of the trailer, John Boyer of Tifton, made a right turn from the left lane to avoid a pole and struck the Chevrolet.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Jelisa Dixon of Sandersville, was removed from her car after the crash and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash is still under investigation.