x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

1 injured after crash in Sandersville on Kaolin Road

According to GSP, it happened at 8:04 a.m.

More Videos

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol post 33 Milledgeville is investigating a two vehicle crash in Sandersville on Monday. 

According to GSP, it happened at 8:04 a.m. 

A tractor trailer and a Chevrolet Malibu were traveling east on Kaolin Road to turn right on Georgia highway 15. 

The driver of the trailer, John Boyer of Tifton, made a right turn from the left lane to avoid a pole and struck the Chevrolet. 

The driver of the Chevrolet, Jelisa Dixon of Sandersville, was removed from her car after the crash and taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

The crash is still under investigation.

RELATED ARTICLES:

'Oh, my God, it was horrific': 9 hospitalized after Macon Transit bus crashes into car, rolls on top of it

Crash on Mercer University Drive leaves car split in two

Paid Advertisement