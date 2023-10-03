Crash involving Macon Transit Authority bus and golf cart in downtown Macon Monday afternoon

It happened at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and Poplar Street at around 3:20 p.m., according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a bus and a golf cart were involved in a crash in downtown Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

It happened at around 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of Poplar Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in downtown Macon.

The sheriff's office told 13WMAZ in an email that they cannot confirm who hit who, but no injuries have been reported.

Back in 2022, a bus crash sent multiple people to the hospital and caused the Macon Transit Authority to update its policies, according to reporting from Liz Fabian of the Center for Collaborative Journalism.

They said at the time that they would begin to randomly review dashcam videos in order to ensure that bus drivers are following traffic laws.

