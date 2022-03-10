One in critical condition after crash on Broadway in Macon

According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened on Monday at 8:50 a.m.

MACON, Ga. — One person is in critical condition and another is hospitalized after a crash on Broadway in Macon.

They say a driver of a white Ford Taurus was traveling north on Broadway when it crashed into a gray Ford Crown Victoria that was traveling south and then attempting to make a left turn from Broadway onto Raines Avenue.

The driver and passenger of the Crown Victoria was transported to the hospital by ambulance. The passenger is listed in critical condition and the driver is in stable condition.

The driver of the Ford Taurus was not transported to the hospital.

This collision is under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this collision is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.