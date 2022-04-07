Crash on I-75 South caused by tractor trailer, car, and Ford F-150

It happened just before Sardis Church Road.

MACON, Ga. — A wreck involving 3 cars on I-75 South was called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center around 6:24 p.m.

According to the Bibb County Sherriff's Office, the wreck involved a semi-tractor trailer, a Ford F150, and a Toyota Camry.

There were 5 people transported to the Atrium Health Navicent by ambulance.

All 5 are listed to be in stable condition.

It was reported that The Ford F-150 collided with the tractor trailer and then with the Toyota Camry.

All lanes were closed due to the wreck, and traffic was diverted down the emergency lane.

All lanes are now open, and the wreck is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stick with 13WMAZ for updates.