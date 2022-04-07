Crash on Mercer University Drive leaves car split in two

The driver reportedly swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid a red light.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — A driver on Mercer University Dr. got into a wreck after they lost control of their car.

Reporter Anthony Montalto was at the scene and saw it happen.

A burgundy colored Honda was traveling east on Mercer University Drive, and The driver reportedly swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid a red light.

They then went over the median into the Macon Mall parking lot, and hit a tree.

The vehicle then spun around and flipped. The car was split in two from the force.

Despite the impact, the driver is okay.

People who saw the wreck say they heard the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

Firefighters and EMS are on the scene.

The driver refused medical treatment.

This is a developing story. Stick with 13WMAZ for updates.