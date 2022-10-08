Crash report says Macon transit bus ran red light in July 7 wreck with SUV

The driver let a log truck through and tried to make the turn as the light turned from yellow to red.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — A crash report has been released on a downtown Macon bus crash involving the transit authority that happened last month.

On July 7 around 6 p.m., A Macon Transit Authority bus hit a car in the intersection of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and Cherry Street.

A crash report from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office shows the driver of a Subaru SUV was making a left turn from MLK onto Cherry.

The driver let a log truck through and tried to make the turn as the light turned from yellow to red.

Then, according to the report, the MTA bus ran the red light and hit the Subaru.