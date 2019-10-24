ROBERTA, Ga. — A Crawford County Board of Education employee was arrested this week amid a GBI investigation into possible embezzlement.

According to a news release from the GBI, 37-year-old Denise Lucas was arrested on Wednesday and charged with theft by taking involving the theft of more than $60,000 of county funds.

Lucas was taken to jail and processed, where they added a charge of theft by conversion from Peach County.

The GBI says both charges are felonies punishable between 2-20 years in prison.

CASE HISTORY

Roberta Police requested the GBI’s help with a theft/embezzlement investigation with Crawford County Board of Education funds.

The investigation revealed that Lucas, a 15-year employee of the board of education, had embezzled money over a 2.5-year period, says the release.

The investigation is ongoing and will be turned over to the District Attorney’s office once it’s been completed.

