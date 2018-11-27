A Crawford County High School student is suspended after bringing a pistol to school.

Superintendent Brent Lowe tells 13WMAZ that the sheriff’s office was notified by a family member of the student that they were concerned the student brought a gun to school on Tuesday morning.

Lowe says the sheriff’s office investigated and found the handgun.

Lowe says the student is now suspended.

According to Principal Ed Mashburn, the gun was not found on the student's person, but was hidden.

He said he appreciated the student's family member notifying police of a missing pistol.

RELATED | Crawford Co. High student charged after threat of school shooting (Feb. 2018)

RELATED | VERIFY: Did Crawford County Schools find a written shooting threat on their bathroom walls?

© 2018 WMAZ