'We have a lot to offer': Crawford County after-school program expands to serve more kids

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — A new after-school program for kids in Crawford County is expanding to accommodate more families.

Crawford Comfort Zone is a youth center off SR-22 in Knoxville. Ciara Smith is the owner, and she says the zone is for any school-age kid.

Smith remembers going to the Boys and Girls Club when she was growing up, and wants to provide something "fun and educational" for kids today.

"We have a lot to offer for them," she said. "Our mission... is to change the community, one child at a time."

She has a 7-year-old who loves to play, as most do, and loves to be around other children, so an after-school program was perfect for him.

"It helps the parents if they have to work, they have a safe place for their kids to come," Smith said. "It's something new for us all."

The zone provides homework help and tutoring from two retired teachers who have volunteered their time, as well as devotion time.

"We don't want to lose our kids to the world," Smith said.

Amarion Howell attends the program and says he wants to see more kids come around.

"You should come because you can have fun and spend time with your family and friends, but most of all you just have fun," he said.

Right now, Smith and her volunteers can only have 30 children in the building, but they are opening a new building on Sept 1 that will be able to hold much more.

She says they can offer transportation from school, and they try to keep it affordable. They are always looking for donations for families who cannot afford to send their children.