Crawford County Commission approves rock quarry during meeting

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — The Crawford County Commission voted to approve a rock quarry on Tuesday night in a 3-2 vote.

While it's a win for the company proposing it, some of the quarry's potential neighbors aren't so happy.

In June, Crawford County Planning and Zoning Administrator Jake Watson, Cottondale Partners, LLC applied for a special exception to operate a granite rock quarry. Watson says throughout Central Georgia, along the fall line, there is a geological formation with plenty of granite.

The company plans to dig, process the rock, and then sell it. Watson says the gravel can be used for roads, highways, and rock for retaining walls.

"The cornerstone of the construction industry from roadways to residential construction, to commercial development," Watson said.

With approval, a rock quarry will be built on Highway 80 and Girl Scout Road. For weeks, many neighbors have opposed the quarry for a number of reasons.

Pratt Stanley lives near Girl Scout Road. Back in June, he told 13WMAZ he was worried about the future.

"One of my biggest concerns is the children. When you get the Girl Scout camp and Echeconnee County church camp, you're talking several thousand children a summer," Pratt said.

Pratt has a sinus infection that he takes medicine for. He says the potential dust from the construction could make his sinuses worse.

Watson told 13WMAZ the proposed site is a total of 1,700 acres, but the quarry site operation would be around 430 acres, and the actual quarry is 100 acres. He says granite has less of an impact than other rock quarries like limestone.

The Girl Scouts of America were also worried about the possible health risks that could affect their campers since the camp is so close by. They were also worried about the possibility of contaminated water.

"We have a pool, so when the girls come out here sometimes we have swimming. We come out to the creek, they get to kayak and canoe in the creek. Of course, the need for the restrooms and for cooking and washing dishes," Jennifer Starcher said.

CEO Sue Else with Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia says closing the camp is a last option.

"We are opposing this and for good reason. We are very concerned about the girl's health while they are at camp, you know, we know that dust clouds can travel for several miles and that there is pollution that will be happening in those dust clouds. So, we want to make sure our girls are breathing clean air," Else said.