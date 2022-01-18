'Trust the process': GBI asks for patience as investigation into Crawford County deputy continues

All speakers stressed the importance of patience and trusting in the process as the investigation into what happened on Jan. 9 continues.

KNOXVILLE, Ga. — Few case-specific questions were answered Tuesday as the GBI and Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney held a news conference about the investigation into a deputy who fatally shot a man earlier this month.

It happened around 11 a.m. at the Crawford County courthouse on Highway 42S in Knoxville.

Speakers included GBI Pubic Affairs Director Nelly Miles, District Attorney Anita Howard, and GBI Special Agent in Charge Jerry Jones.

They said releasing certain information now could jeopardize the case, which is something District Attorney Howard said she did not want to do.

Jones said the investigation is going well and that evidence has been sent to the crime lab for analysis.

Questions asking for specific information in the case were answered in general terms and were not case-specific, including: questions about the existence of body cam footage, questions about the autopsy, and questions about policies at the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.

Here’s what the GBI and Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said previously…

They say it started when Deputy William Owenby tried to pull over the victim, 47-year-old Denrick Stallings, for speeding on Jan. 9.

A chase happened and Stallings crashed his car, leading to a foot chase. The GBI says Owenby tased Stallings, causing him to hit the ground.

Investigators say a fight happened between the two men as Owenby tried to place Stallings under arrest where Stallings tried to grab Owenby’s gun. Owenby fired the gun, fatally striking Stallings.