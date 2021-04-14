Crawford County deputy fired after being charged with aggravated assault

The sheriff says he requested the GBI's help with investigating a use-of-force incident after a traffic stop last month

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — A Crawford County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been charged and fired from the department after a use-of-force investigation.

According to a news release, Sheriff Lewis Walker asked the GBI to investigate after a traffic stop on a private driveway off Highway 42S on March 16.

Deputies Brian Horvath and Ronald Ballard were placed on administrative leave days later while the GBI investigated.

The release says the GBI report submitted to the DA’s office cleared Horvath, but Ballard has been charged with aggravated assault and violation of oath of office.

Ballard turned himself in Wednesday and went before a judge for his first appearance. His bond was set at $25,000 and he was fired from the sheriff’s office.

Ballard, a nine-year employee of the office, has since posted bond.

Exact details about the incident were not immediately available.