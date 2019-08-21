ROBERTA, Ga. — Driving through the city of Roberta, you'll notice there aren't many places to grocery shop.

That's why the Development Authority of Crawford County is looking for someone to bring in a new grocery store to town.

Grocery shopping is a necessity in communities -- it's how you fill your home with food. What if the shopping options are slim?

"I complain about it every day of my life," says Bronwyn Fussell.

Fussell fulfills all her grocery needs at the Dollar General.

"It's not a good choice for eating healthy to run there all the time. For families, and health-wise, a grocery store would be really needed," says Fussell.

In fact, it is the only option since the Piggly Wiggly closed in 2016.

"The Dollar General market is not a good replacement for a grocery store here. I mean, you can get by," says Fussell.

The Development Authority of Crawford County says food access is an issue around the county, but especially in Roberta.

They bought the old Dollar General building on Wright Avenue in Roberta to fill it with a grocery store.

"I think a basic grocery store with staples would be excellent. I think everybody would patronize the store," says Fussell.

The development authority says they can offer the store for a purchase or lease agreement at a low interest rate to the right grocer, farmer, or butcher.

They want the store to have perishable goods like dairy, fresh produce, fresh meats, and frozen foods.

Fussell says she wouldn't mind having a grocery store down the road instead of miles away in Macon or Fort Valley.

"Those are big time investments to get over there and for fresh food and basically trying to get a meal out of Dollar General, but we appreciate it being here because we need it that bad," says Fussell.

The development authority says they also want the potential store to be open 7 days a week and hire employees locally.

Here is a full list of the requirements for applicants posted on the Development Authority Facebook:

Requirements/Considerations

1. Grocery store must be located at 254 Wright Ave., Roberta, Georgia. Loan includes purchase of building, immovable equipment and electrical required for grocer to start business.

2. Provide a general affordable line of food and non-food grocery products intended for home preparation, consumption and utilization.

3. Provide space for perishable goods that include: dairy, fresh produce, fresh meats, poultry, fish and frozen foods.

4. Must have open business hours 7 days per week.

5. Must accept SNAP (also known as EBT)

6. Hire employees from the local area.

7. Must be able to be fully operational within 3 months of signing lease-purchase agreement

For a complete application package or if you have questions, please feel free to contact the Development Authority at 478-836-3497 or by email.

