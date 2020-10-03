CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from past coverage on February 24.

Two people were arrested Tuesday after a 76-year-old man died from a dog attack last month.

A release from Crawford County Sheriff Lewis Walker says 55-year-old Arthur Brown and 52-year-old Angel Brown were arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The release says they are the owners of the three dogs that killed Lee Becham.

On Feb. 23, Becham was found dead in a yard on the 1900-block of Marshall Mill Road. At the time, the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said there were bite marks on his body.

On March 5, the sheriff's office said an autopsy showed that Becham died from a dog attack. The three dogs thought to be involved were taken away from the Browns.

The Browns are scheduled for their first appearance Tuesday afternoon.

