Crawford County Elementary, Middle to close for two weeks due to COVID exposure

Students will proceed with in-person instruction on Google Classroom over the two-week period

ROBERTA, Ga. — Crawford County Schools has moved to close some schools in the district for two weeks as students and staff have been exposed to COVID-19.

According to a release posted on the district’s Facebook page, this ONLY affects Crawford County Eagles’ Nest, Crawford County Elementary and Crawford County Middle.

But just because the buildings are closed doesn’t mean students are off the hook for classes. Affected students will do remote learning via Google Classroom starting Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Students will be able to return to school for in-person instruction on Jan. 25, 2021.

Again, this does NOT affect Crawford County High School.

The district’s release ends with an apology to parents for any inconvenience the change may cause them.