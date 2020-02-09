Crawford County High School closed due to water main break

Kids were already starting to show up to school when they found the problem at 7:30 a.m.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — Crawford County High School is closed Wednesday due to a water main break.

A news release from Superintendent Brent Lowe says the City of Roberta changed water mains overnight and it caused a blow out in front of the county high school.

They found the problem around 7:30 a.m. At that time, kids were already starting to show up to school.

The water will be off for four to six hours. The school district says they can not have students inside the facility without running water.

Car riders will be released immediately, and then the school district will start running buses.

Parents who normally pick up their child from school will have to arrange for their student to be picked up.

"I truly apologize for any inconvenience this has caused and we are monitoring the situation," Lowe said in the release.