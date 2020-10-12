Crawford County high school to move to online learning

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — Crawford County High School will move to online learning on December 10, and will return to in-person learning in January.
According to a Facebook post from Crawford County Schools, there will be no in-person learning until January 6 at the high school.
The school will send out information about finals through emails, the website, phone calls and social media.
This is only for the high school. Crawford County Middle School, Crawford County Elementary School and Crawford County Eagles Nest will continue in-person learning.