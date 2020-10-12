Crawford County high school to move to online learning

The school will move to online learning on December 10, and return to in-person learning on January 6.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — Crawford County High School will move to online learning on December 10, and will return to in-person learning in January.

According to a Facebook post from Crawford County Schools, there will be no in-person learning until January 6 at the high school.

The school will send out information about finals through emails, the website, phone calls and social media.