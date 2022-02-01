Crawford County judge suspended for 30 days for shoving suspect

Judge Cary Hays admitted losing his temper with the suspect in 2020 and said, "I'm embarrassed by it."

KNOXVILLE, Ga. — Editor's note: Video in this story from is from the original report in May 2021.

A Crawford County judge who admitted to shoving a suspect after a court hearing will serve a 30-day suspension.

Georgia's Supreme Court also agreed to reprimand Cary Hays III, the county's chief magistrate.

The court announced Tuesday they'd agreed to a deal proposed by the state's Judicial Qualifications Commission. Both Hays and the suspect agreed to the punishment, the court's ruling says.

According to court documents, it happened in Dec. 2020, when Hays held a first appearance hearing at the county jail.

The man allegedly cursed at Hays throughout the hearing and as he was led out of the room. Hays followed the man into the hallway, grabbed him and pushed him against the wall as he was shackled and handcuffed.

Court documents say the suspect did not threaten Hays or try to escape. Neither man was injured.

The Georgia commission that oversees judges charged Hays with three violations of the state's judge's code.

The Georgia Supreme Court opinion called the judge's actions a grave violation, but say it doesn't merit removing him from office. The court called him a "well-respected member of the community," who served honorably in the military. He also has no disciplinary record.

Last year, Hays told 13WMAZ, "I shouldn't have done what I did, but when you're cursed enough, eventually you get enough."

He said the suspect told him, "'Judge you are a sorry piece of s**t.' I kind of let that go, and he said it again."

On Tuesday, Hays, who's 79, said he's looking forward to serving his unpaid suspension and getting on with his duties.

"I have admitted to all that," he said. "I'm sorry it happened. I'm embarrassed by it."