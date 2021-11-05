Crawford County judge accused of shoving suspect

Formal charges filed by the commission say it happened December during a hearing at the Crawford County courthouse.

KNOXVILLE, Ga. — A state agency is investigating a Crawford County judge, who they say assaulted a suspect after a court hearing.

According to the state Judicial Qualifications Commission, he’s Chief Magistrate Cary Hays III and he could face removal or other lesser penalties. Formal charges filed by the commission say it happened December during a hearing at the Crawford County courthouse.

It says the suspect was unhappy with Hays’ bond decision and began cursing him. As officers led the man from the room, the complaint says Hays grabbed the inmate – who was handcuffed and shackled – and pushed him into a wall.

According to the state commission, Hays has 30 days to contest the charges.