ROBERTA, Ga. — A Crawford County man is in jail after he allegedly pointed a gun at a driver and later, a man who was coming home.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a suspicious person call on Nov. 18 around 4:40 p.m.

When they got to the scene on Sandy Point Road, they couldn’t find the person who was pointing a gun at a driver.

Later that afternoon, around 5:35 p.m., deputies responded to a call of an armed person in the 2000-block of Hamlin Road.

It was reported that a homeowner arrived back at his home and found an unknown man sitting on his front porch with a gun.

Deputies got to the scene, along with Georgia State Patrol and Roberta Police, to get the man in custody.

44-year-old Joseph Silas Jr. was later arrested at his home on Sandy Point Road.

He’s charged with one count of criminal interference with government property, one count of obstruction of a law enforcement officer, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and two counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Georgia deputy killed in shootout in Augusta

Court documents: Teen traded child pornography, detailed kidnap plans

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.