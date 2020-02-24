CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — A Crawford County man was found dead Sunday evening and his body was covered in bite marks.

That's according to Sheriff Lewis Walker. He says the call came in from a home in the 1900-block of Marshall Mill Road around 5 p.m. Sunday.

The person who called 911 reported a person lying in his yard unresponsive.

The deceased was identified as 76-year-old Lee Becham. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff says there were bite marks on Becham’s body, and an autopsy will be performed to determine cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released later.

