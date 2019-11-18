CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a man was found dead in a home.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called out to a home on the 800-block of Hamlin Road Sunday around 4:17 p.m.

There they found a man unresponsive with a gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office says Coroner Sheldon Mattox later pronounced the man dead.

The man’s name is not being released at this time, and his body was sent to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy, according to the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

RELATED: Accused north Georgia child molester arrested in Twiggs County

RELATED: Teen shot and killed in Dodge County identified

RELATED: Man dies after wreck on Highway 74 in Monroe County

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.