A motorcyclist died Sunday morning in Crawford County after a single-vehicle accident.

According to a news release from Sheriff Lewis Walker, it happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Marshall Mill Road and Lower Hartley Bridge Road.

It says the motorcyclist died after colliding with a fence, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Kenneth Winslett.

The man’s name wasn’t released and is pending notification of his next of kin.

Georgia State Patrol and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the accident.

