Crawford County Middle School student dies after ATV accident

Superintendent Brent Lowe says says the 8th grade student's death was confirmed with school officials late Sunday night.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — A Crawford County Middle School student is dead after an accident on Sunday.

That's according to Crawford County School District Superintendent Brent Lowe.

He says the accident involved an ATV.

Lowe says the 8th grade student's death was confirmed with school officials late Sunday night.

"We will have school counselors and some faith based members of the community available, while still adhering to COVID-19 guidelines," he said.