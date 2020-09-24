Crawford County deputies name female suspect after man found dead on burglary alarm call

Investigators need your help finding 19-year-old Cheylanna White

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a woman accused of killing a man last week.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim has been identified as 54-year-old Daniel Jones and the suspect is identified as 19-year-old Cheylanna White.

The investigation into Jones’ death began around 3:30 a.m. on September 19. Deputies responded to a burglary alarm call on Highway 42N and then found Jones' body.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene and the sheriff’s office requested the GBI’s help in the investigation.

On Thursday, White was identified as a suspect. She is around 5’4” tall, weighs around 150 pounds and may be in a 2008 Mercedes C 4S with the temporary tag #P1524696. A photo of her is not available.

Anyone with information on her location can call the GBI at 478-987-4545 or the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 478-836-3116.