ROBERTA, Ga. — Crawford County school officials say they're responding to an alleged threat made on social media.

In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, the school district says they learned Tuesday about a Snapchat post that showed a student holding a weapon and suggested there would be an incident at school.

RELATED: UPDATE: New York juvenile arrested for Mount de Sales shooting threat

They say they contacted law enforcement and also the student's guardian.

They say there will be extra law enforcement in school Wednesday and they've ensured that the student will not be in contact with any other students.

So far, no word on any criminal charges.

RELATED: Dodge Sheriff: ‘No credible threat’ about school shooting

Check back with 13WMAZ.com for updates on this story today.