x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Crawford County students move to remote learning for two days as bus drivers deal with COVID

Students will use a combination of learning packets and virtual learning to keep up with their studies.
Credit: WMAZ

ROBERTA, Ga. — Students in Crawford County will now be learning remotely Thursday and Friday, Jan. 27-28. A social media post from the district says it’s due to the number of bus drivers out sick with COVID.

That means students will use a combination of learning packets and virtual learning to keep up with their studies over the next two days. Students will return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 31.

Staff are still expected to report to schools.

“We are sorry for this inconvenience; however we feel it is necessary to minimize the spread and long term disruption,” wrote Superintendent Brent Lowe.

RELATED: 'A treasure for this community': Peach County Schools turning old auditorium into fine arts center

RELATED: 'Mental health is on the forefront': How Dublin City Schools is addressing students' mental health needs

In Other News

New spa in Warner Robins offers steam tenting, other special services