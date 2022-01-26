Crawford County students move to remote learning for two days as bus drivers deal with COVID

Students will use a combination of learning packets and virtual learning to keep up with their studies.

ROBERTA, Ga. — Students in Crawford County will now be learning remotely Thursday and Friday, Jan. 27-28. A social media post from the district says it’s due to the number of bus drivers out sick with COVID.

That means students will use a combination of learning packets and virtual learning to keep up with their studies over the next two days. Students will return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 31.

Staff are still expected to report to schools.