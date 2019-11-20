ROBERTA, Ga. — A man found dead over the weekend in his Crawford County home died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

That’s according to Sheriff Lewis Walker with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called out to a home in the 800-block of Hamlin Road on Sunday around 4:20 p.m.

There they found 69-year-old Gary Eugene Findlay dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

If you or someone you know are dealing with suicidal thoughts, you can call the National Suicide Prevention line at 1-800-273-8255.

