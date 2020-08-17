Crawford County suspends in-person football practice after coach tests positive for COVID-19

The school district says one of the high school football coaches received a positive test result this weekend

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — In-person football practice for players at Crawford County High has been suspended for at least a week after a coach tested positive for COVID-19.

The school district issued a news release to Facebook Monday morning to “maintain transparency.”

It says one of the football coaches received a positive test result over the weekend.

The district says they began contact tracing immediately and identified two staff members that have had direct contact with the positive case.

The staff members with direct contact were told to quarantine for 14 days from their last exposure with the positive case.

They are now working to deep clean and sanitize the areas that may have been contaminated, and suspended in-person football practice and meetings until Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Coaches will continue to have virtual meetings with the players.

The district is urging parents not to send their children to school if they have been in direct contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive, and to notify the child’s school.