CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — Several volunteers and churches came together to give away free meals and cleaning supplies at Crawford County Middle on Tuesday afternoon.

More than 1,500 meals were distributed to the community along with 600 boxes of supplies for home cleaning.

Crawford County doesn't have a grocery store and organizer Melessa Hollis said she had received several phone calls about families going without food during this pandemic, so she wanted to just get the community together to give back in any way they could.

She partnered with business leaders and local churches, and she hopes to encourage other people to give.

“It's just a great feeling to know that nobody's going to go home hungry if they come to this drive because I know how it feels to be hungry, but I don't know how it feels to not be able to eat,” she said.

Hollis says if you missed Tuesday’s giveaway that they'll be out again Wednesday to serve to community at the same location.

