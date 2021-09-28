Crawford County man's lawsuit claims masks at school causing health problems

The CDC and other health experts have repeatedly said wearing masks doesn't cause breathing problems

ROBERTA, Ga. — A Crawford County man has filed a federal lawsuit accusing the school district of putting his child's health at risk by requiring masks.

James Troupe filed the lawsuit Friday in U.S. District Court in Macon. He is acting as his own attorney, according to court records.

The lawsuit does not identify or describe his "minor child," nor does it describe any actual health problems since Crawford County schools resumed in August.

According to its website, Crawford County is recommending masks in school buildings, but does not require them. The federal government requires masks on all public transportation, including school buses.

Troupe argues that masks may lead to a slew of serious health problems.

He cites "overall possible simultaneous drop in oxygen saturation of the blood and increase in carbon dioxide, which contributes to an increased noradrenergic stress response, with heart-rate increase and respiratory rate increase and in some cases, a significant blood pressure increase."

The CDC and other health experts have debunked those health arguments. Its website says, "Wearing a mask does not raise the carbon dioxide (CO2) level in the air you breathe."

"Cloth masks and surgical masks do not provide an airtight fit across the face," said the CDC. "The CO2 escapes into the air through the mask when you breathe out or talk... CO2 molecules are small enough to easily pass through mask material. In contrast, the respiratory droplets that carry the virus that causes COVID-19 are much larger than CO2, so they cannot pass as easily through a properly designed and properly worn mask."

Troupe's lawsuit names Crawford County Supt. Brent Lowe and the county's five school board members as defendants.