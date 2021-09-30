Crawford, Peach County Health Department buildings closing for renovations

Services will be offered at temporary facilities while the renovations take place

ROBERTA, Ga. — If you live in Crawford or Peach County and plan on visiting the health department buildings in the next few weeks, there are some changes you’ll need to know.

According to the North Central Health District, the buildings for both locations will be closed for renovations and services will be offered at temporary locations.

The Peach County Health Department will close Oct. 1 at noon and services will be unavailable through Oct. 6. They will resume at the temporary location at 900 Campus Dr. in Fort Valley on Oct. 7.

The Crawford County Health Department will close Oct. 6 and services will be unavailable through Oct. 8. They will resume at the temporary location at 90 E Agency St. in Roberta on Oct. 11.