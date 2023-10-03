New morning lineup coming to the Creek including a sports talk show

MACON, Ga. — The airwaves in Central Georgia are getting a mix of familiar and new voices as part of a re-imagined morning lineup, according to a release from 100.9 The Creek.



The newly expanded Creekside Morning Show will relaunched on Oct. 2 with a new co-host, Sam Stephens, alongside Charles Davis and a one-hour sports-talk show with Daniel Shirley and Steve Norris.



The Creekside Morning show will run from 7-10 a.m. and will be followed by Creekside Sports from 10-11 a.m. and can be found on 100.9 on the radio and a live stream on the Creek's website.



"We're solidly focused on American roots music while leaning even more into our coverage of the Central Georgia community," said Wes Griffith, Creek Media Co-owner and 100.9 The Creek Music Director. "Sam's a nationally recognized singer, songwriter and veteran music journalist whose on-air chemistry with Charles knocked us out when she guest-hosted recently. With Daniel and Steve, we're adding an authoritative but fun breakdown of local games, news and rivalries with frequent guest spots from coaches, players and personalities."



Stephens, a Central Georgia native, comes home after a 14-year run in the country music industry. She spent a decade in Nashville with CMT as an entertainment journalist, on-air host and red-carpet correspondent for the network.



She is the creator and host of Apple Music's Rhinestone Radio and a frequent guest voice on WSM Radio, home of the Grand Ole Opry. Stephens has also toured as a musician, sharing the stage with Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Oates and Grammy-winner Francesca Battistelli on tour and at the world-renowned Carnegie Hall.



Davis has been the voice of The Creek since they went on the air in 2016. Davis is well-known around Central Georgia as a singer, musician and actor. He is currently appearing in the play, "Breathing Under Dirt," at the Douglass Theatre and has appeared as a guest vocalist with the Macon Pops. He also leads his band Charles Davis & the Velvet Sound.



The Creek also brings two well-known names in Central Georgia and national sports media for its new Creekside Sports show.



Daniel Shirley is currently the senior college football editor for The Athletic, the sports department of The New York Times. He previously worked as the sports editor of The Telegraph in Macon for 11 years. He was also the co-host of the Midday Sports Zone alongside Russ Brown.



Steve Norris started as the voice of Georgia Military College, high school and junior college football in Milledgeville. He has worked in sports and news at 13WMAZ and was a freelance journalist for The Telegraph.