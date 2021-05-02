'Reactor' is a movie starring Bruce Willis. It will have scenes in Fitzgerald, Cordele, and Valdosta.

CORDELE, Ga. — For the last week, cast and crew of a new action thriller, "Reactor," have set up shop in Cordele.

"There's just a lot that south Georgia has to offer, and middle Georgia, in terms of unique culture and beauty, that not a lot of people are exposed to," says Alexander Kane, co-owner of TMG Studios, the production team behind the film.

The film stars Bruce Willis.

The flick follows a gang of mercenaries holding a nuclear power plant hostage.

Kane, originally from Fitzgerald, says his team strives to bring big movie productions across the state. This film will include scenes in Fitzgerald, Cordele, and Valdosta.

"One of the great things about bringing films to the area is you're talking about hundreds of thousands of dollars per film at minimum being spent locally on lodging, car rentals, gas, restaurants, retail goods," he says.

Kane says TMG Studios doesn't hesitate to enlist the help of talented Georgians, like photographer Daniel Shippey, who grew up in Tifton and also has a studio there.

"It's really interesting to see these productions take place in south Georgia in the towns that we've grown up around our whole lives, but we honestly never thought we'd see movie productions come here. It's never crossed our minds, you know?" says Shippey.

Shippey says despite the pandemic, it's still business as usual on set, as he takes action shots and also photos of the cast and crew for promotional purposes.

"We've been through this pandemic for about a year almost, we still aren't used to living life this way, but, yes, we do take all necessary precautions on set, wearing masks, trying to be as socially distanced as possible," says Shippey.

As for what you can expect, Kane says this film won't disappoint.

"It's your essential 'good guy, bad guy' Bruce Willis style film. There's a hero, there's a villain, there's some in between, and it's gonna be a wild ride with a lot of action and fights and explosions and everything that gets the blood pumping, makes you wanna buy a ticket and sit down and watch."