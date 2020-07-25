Family gets out safely after fire destroys Bonaire home

The fire is currently under control, but crews are still outside working on cleaning up and putting out the remainder of the hot spots.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A family is safe after a fire destroyed their home on Saturday afternoon.

According to Houston County Fire Chief Chris Stoner, the call came in around 5:30 p.m.

Homeowners said they heard a lightening strike the top of the home at 608 Ogeechee court and immediately saw smoke and fire.

A family was inside the home at the time, but everyone was able to get out safely.

Stoner says he does not know how many people were inside.

Stoner says they are tentatively noting the cause of the fire to be a lightening strike, but investigators will still go through the building.

He says although the fire is currently under control, crews are still outside working on cleaning up and putting out the remainder of the hot spots.

Some items in the home will be salvageable, but Stoner says the home is at a complete loss and is inhabitable.

