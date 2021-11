Sheriff Billy Hancock says no one is hurt and crews have the fire under control.

CORDELE, Ga. — Several agencies are at the scene of a fire at the West Fraser plant 1 mile west of downtown at 964 US-280 in Cordele.

That's according to Sheriff Billy Hancock with the Crisp County Sheriff's Office.

Hancock says the call came in just after 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

He says no one is hurt and crews have the fire under control.