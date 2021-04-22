Crews battle fire on roof of Tic Toc Room in downtown Macon

It happened on the roof of the building that houses the Tic Toc Room and BJ's Billiards at 408 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

MACON, Ga. — Macon crews battled a structure fire in downtown Macon Thursday night.

According to Interim Fire Chief Shane Edwards with the Macon-Bibb Fire Department, it happened on the roof of the building that houses the Tic Toc Room and BJ's Billiards at 408 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Firefighters evacuated residents from the lofts next door.

No one was hurt.

Traffic was blocked during the fire but is now moving again.

Edwards says the Tic Toc Room and the lofts suffered some water damage.