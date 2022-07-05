Crews battle fires at apartment unit, 3 houses in Warner Robins

Assistant Chief Brandon Sisa with the Warner Robins Fire Department says they all started because of lightning strikes.

Warner Robins Fire Department crews responded to four structure fires within four hours of each other Monday night.

He says the first one happened around 8:15 p.m. at an apartment unit at Corder Place Apartments. The second was at 9:45 p.m. at 101 Briardale Avenue. The third started around 10 p.m. at 100 Martin Anderson Street, and the last one happened around 11:40 p.m. at 124 Redwood Drive.

Assistant Chief Sisa says no one was hurt in any of the fires.