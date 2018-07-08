Right now, the Warner Robins Fire Department is fighting a fire at the Castaways at Hidden Harbor Apartments in Warner Robins.

Crews battling fire at Warner Robins apartment complex
Flames can be seen coming from the roof of the apartment complex located at 501 Leisure Lake Drive.

At least 6 fire trucks and more than two dozen firefighters are battling the blaze, which is burning in the C building of the complex.

This is a developing story. We will bring you more updates as they become available.

