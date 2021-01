The fire broke out at the apartments early Sunday morning

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A fire broke out at the Coldwater Creek Apartments in Warner Robins early Sunday morning, killing one resident.

According to the Warner Robins Fire Department, Warner Police Department and EMS were still on the scene working to put out the flames on Corder Road later into the morning.

The fire happened around 2 a.m.

The identification of the deceased will not be available until the next of kin has been notified.