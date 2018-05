Crews are battling a fully involved house fire in Monroe County.

The fire is near Georgia Highway 42 North near Blount Road, according to a post made by Monroe County Emergency Services.

Photo courtesy of: Monroe County Emergency Services

Bowdre, Erica

There are no injuries to report at this time.

One lane of the highway has been shut down for water operations.

Monroe County EMS is asking everyone to expect traffic delays and avoid the area.

