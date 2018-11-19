Railroad workers and the Dooly County Fire Department and Sheriff's Office were all working to move the train cars off the track and onto a nearby vacant lot Sunday, after a CSX train derailed Saturday near Highway 90.

Dooly County Sheriff Craig Peavy says they've been working nonstop.

"It's been noisy all through the night. These guys have been working all around the clock, ladies too, to get Byromville back on track," Peavy said.

Peavy said over 100 men and women were working on Sunday. He said progress has been made, but there's still much to be done.

"It's going to be like this for awhile. I know Highway 90 is going to be under construction, blocked for awhile. It may take four or five days. We don't know at this time," Peavy said.

The people living in the housing authority nearby had to evacuate during the cleanup, because Georgia Power knocked out their electricity.

"They had to cut the power to get some of the cranes in here to help move these rail cars out of the way. In doing so, we had no power to the housing," Peavy said.

Lucille Frazier was one of the evacuees. She said CSX paid for her and her neighbors to stay at the Holiday Inn Express in Perry for the night until they could get their power back on.

"They really did good. The company did for us. I tell you, they put us up, and they fed us and everything. I really appreciate what they did for us, so it really was good," Frazier said.

Peavy confirmed Sunday afternoon that their power is back on, but the main entrance to the housing is blocked.

Peavy says anyone who need assistance into the apartments can call his office at 229-645-0920.

For now, residents will have to take an alternative route into the apartments until clean up is complete.

CSX says they don't have an estimated time of when the clean up will be finished.

Detours have been set in place by the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

