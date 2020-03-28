MACON, Ga. — Crews are working to put out a fire at a Macon home on Saturday.

Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Marvin Riggins says a call came in about a fire around 1:30 p.m.

When crews got to the house in the 1600 block of Second Street, they saw a home fully engulfed in flames.

Riggins says the home appears to be vacant and no one was hurt.

He says crews are still on the scene, but the fire is contained and under control.

An investigator is working to determine what started the fire.

