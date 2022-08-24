Crews fight house fire on Hitchcock Road in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb crews are battling a house fire on Hitchcock Road just off Jeffersonville Road Wednesday night.
Macon-Bibb fire crews are on the scene putting out hot spots as smoke continues to billow from the roof of the house.
According to Lt. Kyle Murray with Macon-Bibb Fire Department, the people who live in the home are safe and unhurt. He says they are still investigating, but believe that the fire was caused by an extension cord. The fire appears to have started on the north side of the house along the wall and spread to the roof, which burned completely.
Lt. Murray says crews will remain on the scene for a few hours to put out remaining hot spots.