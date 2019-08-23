Bibb County crews are fighting a fire near the Middle Georgia Regional Airport.

The fire is at the ABC Supply Co. plant on Delta Drive off Industrial Park Drive. It is a roofing company that distributes siding, windows and other select exterior and interior building products, tools and related supplies.

That's according to fire investigator Ben Gleaton.

So far, there's no word on injuries or on the cause of the fire.

We have a crew headed to the scene and we'll update this story when more details are available.