Crews looking for body at Amerson River Park

Here's what we know.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Update, 7:30 p.m. February 22:

Sergeant Bubba Stanford of the Department of Natural Resources says that they were called to the lookout section of Amerson near the rocks for a drowning around 5:30 p.m.

He said they were told that a 22-year-old man was trying to swim from one rock to another when he struggled, went under, and didn't surface.

Bibb Dive crews searched for a while, but between the sun setting, murky waters, and high water levels, they have suspended the search for the night.

They plan to return around 7 a.m. Thursday morning with the Bibb dive team and DNR sonar boat.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office also issued a press release, that said witnesses reported a group of 3 men come to the park to swim.

They said the men swam against the current to an area where some rocks were visible.

When two of the men made it to the rocks, they noticed the other man had trouble swimming against the current.

The two men tried to help the third man but lost sight of him. 911 was called and Emergency crews arrived on scene.

The names of the 3 men will not be released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

----------

Bibb rescue crews are searching the Ocmulgee river for a body at Amerson River Park, according to lieutenant Sean Defoe of the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Defoe says they are looking for the body of a swimmer.

He says late this afternoon, 3 people jumped into the Ocmulgee river, and only two of them got out.

They realized the third person was missing.

Unfortunately, when the temperature rises, so do emergencies on the river.

Bibb County crews have responded to drowning in Amerson park in the last 3 summers.

Last summer, there were 2 different incidents involving a 17-year-old girl and a 30-year-old man.

In May 2021 there was an incident involving an 18-year-old, and in July 2020 was another 18-year-old.

So far, no further details on the person missing tonight or how long they'll search.