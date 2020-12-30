Crews put out fire at Crossroads Motel in Perry

Fire Chief Lee Parker says everyone got out, but some of the residents had to be treated for burns

PERRY, Ga. — Several rooms at the Crossroads Motel in Perry were damaged in a fire Wednesday morning.

According to Perry Fire Chief Lee Parker, the call came in around 9:15 a.m.

He says all the motel’s residents got out and are accounted for, but some of them had to be treated for burns.

About three or four rooms were also heavily damaged by the blaze, which Parker says is now out and firefighters are just looking for any hot spots.

The Crossroads Motel is located on General Courtney Hodges Boulevard in Perry and is near the Dairy Queen and Georgia National Fairgrounds.