Firefighters rescue dog after fire destroys Gwinnett County home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A dog is now safe after firefighters came to the rescue while flames ripped through a Gwinnett County home on Thursday.

A release from the Gwinnett County Fire Department says firefighters responded to reports of a house of fire at the 133-block of Lester Woods Court in Lilburn.

A caller told 911 operators that it didn't look like residents were inside the home when the fire erupted, but there may have been a dog inside, according to the release.

When crews arrived they saw "heavy dark smoke" coming from the back of a single-family split-level home, the fire department says.

Gwinnett Fire says that's when crews brought out a fire attack hose to combat the flames. A second unit on the scene had to deploy another hose line, which eventually helped to bring the fire under control.

Crews rescued one dog inside the residence and used a pet oxygen mask to help it recover, the fire department says.

Fire crews then performed a secondary search throughout the home and established a "Rapid Intervention Team."

According to the fire department, a resident spoke with a fire investigator and it was determined that the fire was an accident that started on the back deck then spread to the inside of the home.

No injuries were reported and the dog is safe, but the fire department is continuing to encourage people to practice home fire safety.